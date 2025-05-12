Pupils at St Anne's celebrate VE Day in style

By Nicola Allen
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 14:52 BST
Pupils dressed up in wartime clothingplaceholder image
Pupils dressed up in wartime clothing
Staff and children came together for a special themed street party.

Children and staff at St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton celebrated VE Day in style.

Most Popular

Pupils dressed in clothing from the era and sang a selection of wartime songs to bring the past to life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parents and carers were asked to donate wartime inspired food including scones, jam tarts, pork pies and sausage rolls.

Pupils dressed up in wartime clothingplaceholder image
Pupils dressed up in wartime clothing

Stephanie Clarke, Assistant Headteacher at St Anne’s, said: “To commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we hosted a special event in our school playground that brought together children, parents, and grandparents for an afternoon filled with reflection and togetherness.

“The children gave a heartfelt performance of wartime songs they had been learning in class, and the celebration ended with everyone proudly singing the National Anthem.

“It was a heartwarming sight to see different generations united in remembering such an important moment in history. Many grandparents spoke of how the event stirred memories of their own early years, and we were truly moved by the warm and thoughtful comments shared throughout the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We extend our sincere thanks to all who joined us and contributed to making the day so memorable.”

St Anne's pupils dressed up for VE Dayplaceholder image
St Anne's pupils dressed up for VE Day

Seth, a pupil in Reception class who was dressed as an evacuee, said: “I was wearing a label because the bomber plane was coming, and the children had to leave their mummies and daddies.”

Rory, in Year One, said he wore a paperboy outfit because his role was to spread the good news that the war was over.

Winnie, in Year Two, said she enjoyed the celebrations. “I dressed as a land girl and they farmed the land because all of the boys went to war.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ronan, in Year Six, said he thought it was important to remember VE Day.

He said: “VE Day is to remember the fallen soldiers that fought for our country and risked their lives so that we could be free.”

Related topics:ParentsBuxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice