'Phenomenal' Buxton & Leek College students celebrate 'astounding' GCSE results

Staff and students at Buxton & Leek College are once again celebrating impressive GCSE results.

For a third consecutive year, the college has exceeded the national average in GCSE English and maths - scoring an incredible 5.45 per cent above in English and 12.9 per cent above in mathematics.

The results have bucked the national trend with official figures showing nationally that the percentage of GCSE resit students who achieve a grade 4 pass in English and maths has fallen again.

Pupils studying GCSEs at the college have previously been unable to achieve their GCSE pass at school.

Alison Ivins, curriculum leader for English and maths, said: “GCSE results day is one of those remarkable days, which endorses that the work we are doing here truly does change lives.

"The nature of GCSE retakes is tough, and widely accepted as one of the most difficult areas in education. To enable our students to achieve, after previously being deemed as a failure at school, is a momentous accomplishment.

Collette Mossey passed GCSE maths with a grade 5/B.

"English and maths are vitally important skills, and we work with our students to equip them with the qualifications that they need to succeed in their chosen career pathway, and secure a brighter future for them.

"To outperform the rest of the country to such an extent is a really proud moment for the college and the English and maths team, but most of all, our phenomenal students.”

Collette Mossey passed GCSE maths with a grade 5/B after previously obtaining a D. She needed the grades to proceed onto a teaching course at the college.

Briony McGuinness achieved the highest possible grade 9 in English and a grade 5 in maths and is now looking forward to studying for an accounting and law degree at University of Derby after completing her GCSEs alongside an Access to Higher Education course.

.An overjoyed Molly Daniels studied supported teaching and learning and secured a grade 4/C. She is now continuing her education at the college with a foundation degree in education.

Alfie Tomkinson achieved a Grade 4 in GCSE English, following on from achieving his functional skills qualification in December and alongside his public services qualification at the Buxton campus.

