Parents go back to school at St Anne's
St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton invited parents of Year 6 pupils to come into school to tackle questions on past SATs maths papers.
Parents who struggled were helped by their children who went through the methods that they have learnt at school.
Stephanie Clarke, Assistant Headteacher at St Anne’s, said the session helped children to improve their own understanding and made them feel calmer.
She said: “Some of the parents do find the questions quite difficult and some act like they don’t understand so that the children can talk to them about how they would work out the answer.
“It’s good for parents to see what the questions in the SATs papers are like and it calms the children down because they are talking their parents through it, reinforcing that they do know what to do.”
Pupil Lily said: “It was funny when my dad came in. I think he found it quite hard. I don’t think he knew his nine times table. It made me feel a bit calmer because when I showed my dad how to work out an answer it showed me how much I actually know.”
Lily’s dad Matt said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
He said: “I hadn't done any mathematics of that type since school nearly 30 years ago, and things have changed a lot in that time. What I especially liked was seeing my daughter confidently working out all of the maths questions and enjoying doing it.
“Whatever St Anne’s formula is, the children seem to love it, I don’t remember enjoying school like children there do. We would like to thank Lily’s teacher Miss Lonsdale, the children idolise her, she has been great for them, doing additional boosters in prep of the SATs, and even giving up her own time in the Easter holidays to support them.”
Pupil Darcie said: “My grandad came in and I think the way we work answers out is very different to how he would have done it. We did it his way and then we did it my way. I think he thought the questions were ok. It made me feel better about doing the SATs.”