Parents go back to school at St Anne's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents went back to school to sit SATs papers in a bid to help children prepare for their upcoming tests.

St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton invited parents of Year 6 pupils to come into school to tackle questions on past SATs maths papers.

Parents who struggled were helped by their children who went through the methods that they have learnt at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Clarke, Assistant Headteacher at St Anne’s, said the session helped children to improve their own understanding and made them feel calmer.

Parents having a go at SATs questions

She said: “Some of the parents do find the questions quite difficult and some act like they don’t understand so that the children can talk to them about how they would work out the answer.

“It’s good for parents to see what the questions in the SATs papers are like and it calms the children down because they are talking their parents through it, reinforcing that they do know what to do.”

Pupil Lily said: “It was funny when my dad came in. I think he found it quite hard. I don’t think he knew his nine times table. It made me feel a bit calmer because when I showed my dad how to work out an answer it showed me how much I actually know.”

Lily’s dad Matt said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pupil gets ready to bowl

He said: “I hadn't done any mathematics of that type since school nearly 30 years ago, and things have changed a lot in that time. What I especially liked was seeing my daughter confidently working out all of the maths questions and enjoying doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever St Anne’s formula is, the children seem to love it, I don’t remember enjoying school like children there do. We would like to thank Lily’s teacher Miss Lonsdale, the children idolise her, she has been great for them, doing additional boosters in prep of the SATs, and even giving up her own time in the Easter holidays to support them.”