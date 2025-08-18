Once in a lifetime opportunity for St Thomas More students

The students performing at the Globe

Students from St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy won a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform on stage at the iconic Globe Theatre in London.

Year 7 pupils Agnes Shobo, Peace Madukwe and Praise Abass made the final of the nationwide Poetry By Heart competition in the freestyle category, beating competiton from thousands of entries across the country.

The trio won an all expenses paid overnight trip, including a backstage tour of the theatre and tickets to see The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Amy Shaw, Head of English at St Thomas More, in Buxton, said: “We do oracy as part of our English curriculum, so we do things about presentation, groupwork, pronunciation and vocabulary. We set up an internal Poetry By Heart competition which was about Christmas poems and the difference between reciting and performance poetry.

The students on stage at the Globe

“During that time, we announced that we would be doing a club which would run twice a week which would prepare them for the national Poetry By Heart competition. It started with the students selecting a poem and choosing which competition they wanted to enter.”

The girls’ chosen poem was ‘I’ve Learned to Sing a Song of Hope’ by Georgia Douglas Johnson.

Mrs Shaw said: “We talked through how it’s about embracing different cultures and diversity, and who you are as individuals. We talked about the fact that she [the poet] had been an advocate for abolition of the slave trade and civil rights.”

The winners of the national competition were revealed during a live meeting on Teams.

Agnes said: “I was so surprised when I found out, I wasn’t expecting that. I was extremely happy.”

The girls were then invited to performed at the Globe, in front of a packed audience, including members of the Royal Shakespeare Company, famous poets, pupils and staff from other schools and university deans.

The girls put in hours of practice in the build up to their performance, along with staff.

Peace said: “I was a bit unsure about entering the competition at first, but the more I practised every week, the happier I became in taking part in it. I was also quite inspired by the poem because it really helped me. When I was going through some horrible times I would look back at the poem, and all the time we spent practising it was amazing.”