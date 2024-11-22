The Queen watches over her loyal and varied subjects from across history. Photo St.Mary's CVA New MillsThe Queen watches over her loyal and varied subjects from across history. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills
New Mills pupils bring history alive with historical dress up day

By Lucy Ball

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:15 GMT
Pupils at St. Mary's CVA New Mills stepped back in to the past when everyone dressed up as important people throughout the ages.

Headteacher Patricia Chapman said: “The pupils dressed up as significant individuals from history.

"They revisited all their previously taught learning in their history topics and had to identify which period of history they belonged to and form a live chronology line.”

During the historical day Emmeline Pankhurst was seeing talking to pilot Amy Johnson, Maradona was in the same room as Einstein, Julius Caesar and Frida Kahlo.

Astronauts and queens at the table together. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills

1. Astronauts and queens

Astronauts and queens at the table together. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St. Mary's CVA New Mills

Teachers dressed up showing the suffragette movement and the pilot power. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills

2. Women of history

Teachers dressed up showing the suffragette movement and the pilot power. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills

John Lennon and a knight of the round table sat with a suffragette. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills

3. John Lennon and his knight

John Lennon and a knight of the round table sat with a suffragette. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills

Einstein and his fellow scientist can be seen in this classroom. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills

4. Einstein and doctors

Einstein and his fellow scientist can be seen in this classroom. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills

