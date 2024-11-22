Headteacher Patricia Chapman said: “The pupils dressed up as significant individuals from history.

"They revisited all their previously taught learning in their history topics and had to identify which period of history they belonged to and form a live chronology line.”

During the historical day Emmeline Pankhurst was seeing talking to pilot Amy Johnson, Maradona was in the same room as Einstein, Julius Caesar and Frida Kahlo.

