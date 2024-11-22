Headteacher Patricia Chapman said: “The pupils dressed up as significant individuals from history.
"They revisited all their previously taught learning in their history topics and had to identify which period of history they belonged to and form a live chronology line.”
During the historical day Emmeline Pankhurst was seeing talking to pilot Amy Johnson, Maradona was in the same room as Einstein, Julius Caesar and Frida Kahlo.
1. Astronauts and queens
Astronauts and queens at the table together. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St. Mary's CVA New Mills
2. Women of history
Teachers dressed up showing the suffragette movement and the pilot power. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills
3. John Lennon and his knight
John Lennon and a knight of the round table sat with a suffragette. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills
4. Einstein and doctors
Einstein and his fellow scientist can be seen in this classroom. Photo St.Mary's CVA New Mills Photo: St.Mary's CVA New Mills
