A High Peak school will be officially launching its new logo, slogan and uniform this week in a bid to be more community focused.

Fairfield Infants and Nursery School will be welcoming parents to a celebration on Friday October, 4 when the school will swap to a new branding.

Sarah Humpleby, from the school, said: “Our old tagline ‘learning together’ has been around forever and even our longest serving staff members don’t remember where it came from.

“So we wanted to create something that meant something to the whole school family.”

Fairfield Infant School Head Jenny Allin and Assistant Head Sarah Humpleby with the new school logo ahead of this Friday's open afternoon to rebrand and relaunch the school. Photo Jason Chadwick

The school, including staff, students and governors, brainstormed what they wanted for pupils throughout their school journey and what they wanted the Year 6 students to leave with and that was a ‘learning for life’.

Sarah said: “We want well rounded individuals who are set up for high school and beyond and we are a piece in their journey, a stepping stone for the future.”

Sarah says in the run up to the rebrand the school started looking at why.

“Why is community important, why is having an outdoor provision important? “Why do we want to create a space for parents?

“When we started answering those questions we got to the root of our vision for the future.”

The new logo features a child drawn by Teddie who was in Reception and features the words ambitious, supported, thrive, healthy, safe and happy.

The outdoor signs have already changed and the uniform will be phased out as the supplier still had the old uniform for this school year.

Sarah said: “We didn’t want to swap over everything at the end of the school year. We are proud of our school and we wanted to bring in the community and share this moment.”

The school says post covid they are seeing more children with special educational needs and families are struggling more than ever.

Sarah said: “This year has seen the arrival of the lockdown babies, those who when they were born never met grandparents, or went to baby groups and socialised.

“We are already seeing our older children who came back after the pandemic who are struggling and we want to show our support as a school to them and their families and be a community hub for everyone to be part of.”