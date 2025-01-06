New book vending machine for High Peak school
The recently installed book vending machine at Dove Holes Primary aims to inspire a future generation of readers.
Head of school Sarah Bellicoso said: “Last year we held fundraising events and we are also hugely grateful for the wonderful staff at Stage 4 Deserves More, The Gem foundation which generously donated the final £700 we needed.
“We are hoping this will help raise the profile of reading within our school and show the children how exciting reading is.”
Each child has the chance to win a book out of the vending machine each week simply by reading for ten minutes a day and getting a raffle ticket into the draw.
The school has been given £500 from the Tesco Stronger Starts campaign to buy books for the vending machine with and a huge £2,000 worth of books form the Bookmarks Charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.