Archie and Toby are little cuties on World Book Day. Photo by Steph Ryder

More of your fabulous World Book Day 2025 snaps from across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:24 BST
We have been inundated with great pictures from World Book Day with youngsters dressing up so we decided to share your pics again in another bumper gallery.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos.

The Smartest Giant in Town and That's not my Pirate. Photo Julie Gregory

1. The Smartest Giant in Town and That's not my Pirate

Alvin, Simon Theodore! Photo by Charlotte Johnston.

2. Alvin, Simon Theodore!

A rare sighting of Slappy from Goosebumps. Photo by Kate Wallace.

3. A rare sighting of Slappy from Goosebumps

Looking cute girls. Nora, Stella and Flossy all dressed up. Photo by Niamh Selby

4. Looking cute girls

