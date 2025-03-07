Thank you to everyone who submitted photos.
1. The Smartest Giant in Town and That's not my Pirate
The Smartest Giant in Town and That's not my Pirate. Photo Julie Gregory Photo: Photo Julie Gregory
2. Alvin, Simon Theodore!
Alvin, Simon Theodore! Photo by Charlotte Johnston. Photo: Photo by Charlotte Johnston
3. A rare sighting of Slappy from Goosebumps
A rare sighting of Slappy from Goosebumps. Photo by Kate Wallace. Photo: Photo by Kate Wallace.
4. Looking cute girls
Looking cute girls. Nora, Stella and Flossy all dressed up. Photo by Niamh Selby Photo: Photo by Niamh Selby
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.