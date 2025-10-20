‘Lifetime of memories’ as Sandi Flint leaves Buxton Community School after 19 years

The headteacher’s PA has seen thousands of children pass through theBuxton Community School during her 19 years - now she is looking forward to retirement and travelling during term time.

Sandi Flint has been part of the Buxton school for almost two decades and her departure date has been pushed back to next term but a party was organised for her at the weekend at the Palace Hotel and supported by businesses in the community she has had dealings with over the years.

Sandi, 64, said: “So much has changed since I started but so much has stayed the same.

“In the early 2000s if you wanted to leave a note for another teacher you popped it in their pigeon hole - now they are long gone and everything is sent by email.

Buxton Community school retirement of Sandi Flint. Headteacher Sam Jones and retireing PA Sandi Flint. Photo Brian Eyre

“But the children, although always different, are still the same, and so wonderful and are the heart of the school.”

She started working at the school when her children were at the school although she says they have long grown up now.

She started off in the school office but having been there 18 months or so and as the headteacher’s personal assistant was leaving she decided to go for that job and has been working in that role ever since.

She has worked with Deb Hill, while in the office, then Glenda Hunter, Craig Yates and lastly Sam Jones.

Sandi said: “Everyone has brought something different to the school and I’ve loved seeing how we grow and change.

“Glenda brought in the blazer, shirt and tie and then last year we added the blue plaid skirt. “Our uniform looks amazing and I feel so proud to see our students looking so incredibly smart.

“Craig banned phones which I thought was ambitious but it really has worked and the children seem so much focused and ready to learn.”

Looking back at her years she says what sticks out most is covid.

“We had never ever experienced anything like this before.

“We had to do home learning but no one knew what that would entail but everyone rose to the challenge wonderfully.”

Other highlights for Sandi are the annual Remembrance Service and the Presentation Evening at the Pavilion Gardens.

“Staff, governors, families and community all come together to celebrate the achievements of our wonderful students.”

Sandi’s work colleagues organised a farewell party for her at the weekend, as she was due to be leaving at the end of this term.

Caroline Siddons from the school thanked the Palace Hotel Buxton, Bradbury’s Cheese Buxton, Waitrose Buxton, Morrisons Buxton, Pizza Express Buxton, High Peak Comps, and the dedicated staff at Buxton Community School.

She said: “Their generosity, enthusiasm, and heartfelt contributions made all the difference.

“Each of them played a unique and meaningful role, and we are deeply grateful for the time, care, and spirit you brought to this celebration.”

Sandi added: “The time feels right and I will be leaving as I want to go travelling with my husband in term time and do all the things we haven’t been able to do because of busy schedules and spend more time with family too.”

She said she will be leaving the school before Christmas with a ‘lifetime of memories’.