High Peak students among top A Level performers at King's School

In a year when students were forced to work remotely from home for months through the Covid lockdowns with limited traditional teaching, their perseverance was rewarded with record grades. King's saw 69 per cent of all grades at A* or A with 90 per cent at A* to B.

And local teenagers at the school have been among the top performers.

Ben McIlveen, 18, from Whaley Bridge, got an A* and two As and will read Computing at Nottingham. Finn Knudsen, 18, from New Mills, got an A*, two As with a B in his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and will read Medicine at Bristol University.

High Peak students are among some of the top performers at Macclesfield's King's School

Jimmy Foxton, 18, from Whaley Bridge, got an A* and two As and will train to be a pilot with the RAF. James Smith, 18, from Buxton, got three A*s with an A* in his EPQ and will read Philosophy at Durham; Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Bryn Barker 18, from Whaley Bridge, got an A*, two As with an A in his EPQ and will read Chemical Engineering at Leeds. Alex Keeling, 18, from Buxton got an A*, two Bs and an A in his EPQ and will read Law at Lancaster University.

Award winning violinist Georgina Bloomfield, who played the BBC Proms on Sunday as part of the National Youth Orchestra, got four A*s and will study Music at the Royal Northern College and Charlotte Barron, from Marple Bridge got two A*s and two As and will read Business Management and Human resources at Leeds University.

King's Head of Foundation, Jason Slack, who oversaw the students opening their results at the new £60 million campus on Alderley Road, said: "These Year 13 pupils deserve every congratulation on their achievements. Their sixth form studies have been hugely disrupted and so very different from any other year. They've adapted incredibly well, worked hard to complete assessments and assignments and their A Level results are excellent.