High Peak schools offered free recycling workshop in bin wagon classroom

High Peak Borough Council and its waste partner Alliance Environmental Services (AES) are teaming up with wagon manufacturer Dennis Eagle for the initiative, which will build on the themes of national Recycle Week, September 19-25.

The wagon has been converted into a mobile classroom so pupils get the chance to see inside it while learning from AES staff about key environmental issues and the benefits of waste reduction and recycling .

Councillor Jean Todd, executive member for climate change, environment and community safety, said: “This is a great opportunity for primary schools to get a free educational visit from our waste team and give their pupils a fun workshop to help them understand recycling.

Councillor Jean Todd and Jason Taylor from AES with the converted Dennis Eagle vehicle

“Taking better care of the environment and responding to our changing climate is something that all of us are learning to live with so equipping our young people with the knowledge they need to help them get recycling right will help them, and the planet, by reducing their carbon footprint.”

She added: “The workshop is full of fun tips, advice and information so children can take their knowledge home and continue to recycle correctly. I look forward to hearing from schools keen to get involved.”

The mobile classroom will be in the High Peak from Monday to Friday, September 26-30, and the council has written to all primary schools in the borough offering them the chance to register their interest.

The team has also worked with Dennis Eagle to produce a workbook featuring the High Peak’s waste collection and bin systems which will be given to students at the workshop.

Look out for the lorry on local roads in September.

Due to limit timeslots during the week, schools applying will be randomly selected for a visit from the mobile classroom but AES will continue to offer workshops throughout the year to all schools.

Free workshops and talks are also available to community groups all over High Peak.

If you are interested in arranging a session, or just want more information, email AES at [email protected]