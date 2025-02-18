High Peak Borough Councillor Sally Depee meeting with school kids at Chapel-en le frith primary school, MP Jonathan Pearce and PCSO to launch a safe parking campaign. Photo Brian Eyre

A school in the High Peak has launched a new campaign to highlight the importance of safe parking for parents during drop off and pick up times.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parking situation at Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School has got so bad the children have got involved, along with a local councillor, to ask parents to think where they park and make safe choices.

Headteacher Jacqui Barber said: “The parking situation has become so dangerous around school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have got neighbours of the school coming in and saying that people are parking and blocking their drives and in some cases parking on their drives both of which is unacceptable.

“Some people are parking in loading only areas or in bus stops and it’s all getting a bit out of hand.

“We have parents saying the situation is not safe but still so many parents drive to school so we wanted to try and get on top of the situation.”

The children at the school have designed posters and banners which will be displayed around the school area encouraging people to park safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqui said: “We have asked and asked but the message doesn’t seem to be getting through to parents.

“We tried a voluntary one way system which works most of the time but then one parent will go the wrong way and it causes chaos.

“If parents park unsafely they are making it dangerous for their own children and other people’s children too.

“We have been talking about safe parking with the children in the hope that they will tell their parents they can’t park there or that it isn't safe and that parents listen to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand people may drive but if there is an option to walk we really would prefer that as it takes cars off the main public highway and stops obstructions.

“If you do drive, please arrive with enough time to park safely and not on the zig zag lines right outside school or obstruct people’s drives.”

Councillor Sally Depee was at the launch and added: “I used some funds to turn the children’s posters into banners and they are all so proud.

“They feel they have a voice and they are being listened to by adults on the issues that matter to them.”