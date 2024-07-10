Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted say a school in the High Peak is good in all areas following a recent inspection.

The education watchdog has praised Thornsett Primary School, in New Mills, for providing a place where ‘pupils enjoy school and they say they are well looked after and kept safe’.

Inspector Vic Wilkinson said: “Pupils enjoy learning. All pupils, including children in the early years, benefit from lessons that build learning gradually, over time.

“Teachers plan and deliver engaging lessons.

Ofsted has praised Thorsett Primary school and rated it good in all areas. Photo Google maps.

“They adapt teaching well to meet the wide range of ages and needs in their classes.

“The curriculum, including in the early years, is well organised.”

He noted however, in a small number of subjects, the curriculum does not make clear the most important content that pupils are expected to know and remember.

This means the school cannot be sure the most relevant and important knowledge is being taught and remembered.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Pupils have positive attitudes to reading. They study a wide range of books.

“However, the school’s reading curriculum beyond early reading is not fully sequenced. It does not set out, term by term, the precise aspects of reading that pupils are expected to master.

This means the school cannot be sure content is being taught in the best or most logical order.”

Pupils get on well in mathematics and the programme is well ordered, the report states. Content builds cumulatively on what has gone before. Pupils remember what they have learned.

Following published outcomes in 2023, the school has recognised the need to ensure that all pupils make the progress that they are capable of.

It is now tracking pupils closely to ensure this is the case.

Mr Wilkinson said: “The school provides well for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

“The school accurately evaluates these pupils’ needs and makes sure the right help is available both in and outside of lessons.

“The school works effectively with a range of external agencies to ensure pupils get the support that they need.”

Looking at what the school can improve on Mr Wilkinson added: “In a small number of cases, safeguarding records do not evidence the full range of actions that have been taken to keep pupils safe.

“As a result records are incomplete.