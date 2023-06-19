Harpur Hill yr6 national championship, Jake Stapleton, Theo Graham, Leityn Bowers, Archie Pilkington, Theo Hill, Oscar Roberts, Jayden Railton, team mate Alfie Jack Shilcock not pictured. Pic Jason Chadwick

Harpur Hill football team beat off competition from private schools and football academies to be named champions at the Pokemon National Finals earlier in the month.

Headteacher Vicky Giliker said: “We won 2-1 in a super tight game. The final was an incredible roller coaster of emotions racing into a 3-0 lead before conceding 2 late goals for a nervy finish. However somehow our little school from Buxton won and were crowned national champions.

“Out of 50,000 children and 5,000 schools we are number one!

Harpur Hill yr6 celebrate their national championship. Pic Jason Chadwick

“I am so unbelievably proud of our pupils and coaches.”

The students played the inter schools tournament, then the High Peak and won that and went on to the regional finals back in February before they headed to the home of Leicester Football club for the final.

Mrs Giliker said: “I like football but it means more when you are cheering on people you know and have watched grow over the years.

“We did an assembly the day before talking about self belief and those boys went into the final with their heads held high and did Harpur Hill, the High Peak and all of Derbyshire proud.”

Coach Danny Deveny with the boys. Pic Jason Chadwick

Coach Danny Deveny said: “Some of the lads on the team only play for the school and not for a grassroots team so to go out and play in a final and then win it is truly amazing.

“There were matches all day from different competing schools like the small schools team or the girls team and it was being shown on Youtube with proper commentary.

“The lads played at 4pm when there was a staff meeting and no one was really paying attention.”To reward the boys for their win the Derbyshire FA has organised tickets for the team to go and watch England play at Old Trafford tonight, Monday June, 19.

Danny added: “What these boys have done is nothing short of incredible and we are all so proud of them and they deserve everything they get.”

Harpur Hill yr6 celebrate their national championship. Pic Jason Chadwick