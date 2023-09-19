High Peak nursery bounces back from inadequate Ofsted rating to good
Zoe Cole, owner and manager of Busy Bunnies Day Nursery in Birch Vale is delighted with the new report.
She said: “Last year was a bit of blow but the whole team has worked so hard to get to where we are now and and I’m so proud of them.
“We took on board the points raised by Ofsted last year and we have all had additional training and have worked to expand our knowledge and I’m pleased to say it has paid off.”
If a nursery receives a lower grading Ofsted, the education watchdog, makes a second visit within six months.
Praising the early years setting inspector Kate Scheel said: “Children are encouraged to be independent, motivated and enthusiastic learners.
“They display good levels of engagement as they take part in a rich variety of activities and experiences.”
Staff are described as ‘positive role models’ and ‘gently support children to share and take turns during play’.
It was noted children show respect for one another.
Ms Scheel said: “The manager has worked hard to implement changes since the last inspection.
“She fully involves staff in decision-making.
“Together, they plan an exciting and ambitious curriculum that supports all children to make progress and reach their potential.
“Effective systems are in place to support and coach staff, which enables them to reflect on and develop their practice.”The report noted children are encouraged to ‘make their own choices and develop their independence skills’.
To continue to improve Ms Scheel said: “The nursery now needs to support staff to implement consistent strategies to help children to regulate their behaviour and emotions.
“They should also look at developing the organisation of group activities in the baby room to ensure that all children are well supported and able to gain the most from the activities provided.”
Zoe added: “It’s been a tough six months or so but thank you to the parents and the staff and I’m so pleased with this report and the nursery too.”