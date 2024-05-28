Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The curriculum in this New Mills primary school has been carefully designed and is ambitious for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, says Ofsted.

Newtown Primary School, which is part of the High Peak Federation, has been rated as good, following a recent inspection from the education watchdog.

Inspector Stephen Long said: “Newtown Primary School is a warm and welcoming place. “Pupils enjoy their learning and are happy to come to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They feel safe and are kept safe here. Pupils care about one another and treat each other with the utmost kindness and respect.”

High expectations and positive attitudes at High Peak school rated good by Ofsted.

Praising the school he continued: “Leaders have ensured that the knowledge they want pupils to learn has been logically sequenced so that pupils revisit and embed key concepts over time.

“Pupils revisit what they have learned through regular memory tasks. This helps pupils know more and remember more.”

However it was noted ‘a small number of subjects the work given to pupils is not matched precisely enough to their ability and as a result, pupils are not able to make as much progress as they should’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Long said: “Reading is a priority at this school. Pupils read carefully chosen, engaging texts in their English lessons. Pupils read in many other subjects, including geography. As a result, pupils love reading and are highly motivated to read.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted in the report daily phonics sessions are ‘highly structured’ and teachers read ‘daily’ to pupils.

Teaching in the early years was seen as a highlight with children making a ‘positive start to their education’ as the school makes sure there is a ‘sharp focus’ on developing children’s communication and language.

It was noted that staff quickly identify pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Plans to support their learning are clear, says Mr Long and teachers use them well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Pupils with SEND access the full curriculum. Teachers adapt their teaching to meet these pupils’ needs.”