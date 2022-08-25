Headteacher at New Mills School 'delighted' with GCSE results

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, Thursday August, 25, students arrived early at the school ready to open their envelopes with friends and family and see their results from the last two years of studying.

Headteacher Heather Watts said: “This has been a very busy and challenging year for New Mills School.

"Our teachers and leaders, supported by parental commitment and student engagement continue to deliver impressive outcomes for the young people of New Mills.

Mrs Heather Watts, headteacher of New Mills School celebrates with Isla Hutchins who received her excellent exam results today. Pic submitted

"It is a testament to everyone’s resilience and effort, not only this year but throughout the covid pandemic, that this first set of traditional examination results in three years ensure our students are able to go on to their next steps in education, training or employment.”

At the school 76 per cent of students achieved a grade of 4, which is the equivalent of an old grade ‘C’, or above in English Language and 69 per cent of maths students achieved that vital grade too.

In Art, Biology and Physics 100 per cent of students achieved GCSE grade 5 above, and 100 per cent of Drama students achieved a Level 2 pass or above at BTEC.

Mrs Watts said: “New Mills prides itself on its broad curriculum and we are delighted to see strong results in core, science and creative subjects.

“New Mills is a truly comprehensive school, serving all the young people in our community and we are proud to celebrate the progress of all our students’ deserved achievements today, regardless of starting point, personal challenges or additional needs.”Some of the school’s stand out GCSE results include Isla Hutchins who achieved 5 GCSE Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s, a grade 2* in engineering and a Level 2 distinction in Media Studies.

Freya Dunbar-Simms was another star student who achieved 4 GCSE Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s and a Level 2 distinction in Media Studies.

Top performer Samuel Leach was another with strong results after achieving 3 GCSE Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s, 3 Grade 7s and a Level 2 distinction in Drama.