Glossop children learn housebuilding lesson

Children at Dinting Church of England VA Primary School in Dinting Vale, Glossop had a lesson in housebuilding during a visit from Wain Homes.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West-based housebuilder talked to the children about the many different career opportunities in the construction industry, as well as making them aware of the importance of safety on and around a building site.

Wain Homes recently began work on Brookstone Walk, a new development of family homes in Glossop, and were invited into the school to raise awareness of the range of careers young people can find in housebuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Richmond, contracts manager at Wain Homes, said: “As a responsible builder of family homes, we take our role in the community seriously and particularly enjoy opportunities to support our younger generation. All the children showed a real interest in how their homes are built and demonstrated a real understanding of the different types of jobs people can do in construction.

Children at Dinting Church of England VA Primary School learnt how new homes are built during a visit by Wain Homes

“It was great to see the children thinking about all the different careers involved in building their new homes, not only on construction sites, but also in areas such as planning, sales and customer service. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them find long and rewarding careers in our industry after they leave school.”

Lynn Elliott, headteacher at Dinting Church of England VA Primary, said: “Thank you to Karl and the team from Wain Homes who gave our children an interesting and interactive presentation on new homes.

“It is very important for young people to understand safety around building sites, as well as giving them ideas for future careers so it was a very worthwhile and rewarding session for our students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Warrington, Wain Homes has been building family homes across the North West for more than 50 years and is a Home Builders Federation (HBF) Five-Star accredited builder, based on a customer recommendation score of more than 90 per cent.