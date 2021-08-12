GCSE success for Chapel-en-le-Frith pupil
A Chapel-en-le-Frith student has secured a place at a prestigious school to continue her education after picking up her GCSE results.
Isobel Rayworth who attends Beech Hall School will go on to board at Clayesmoor Schol in Dorset after securing the results she needed.
An active member of the school community, throughout her final year Isobel was both a senior prefect and wellbeing ambassador.
Headmaster James Allen said: “Isobel has developed into a young lady with a strong moral compass who is confident to be upstanding. She has worked exceptionally hard during her time here, which has now been rewarded with an excellent set of GCSE results. We wish Isobel the best of luck for the future and as she embarks on the next stage of her academic journey.”
Isobel’s achievements contribute to the overall success of the non-selective school this GCSE results day, as an impressive 95% of pupils achieved passes in English and mathematics.