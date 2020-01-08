Frank is the new head at S. Anslem's

Frank Thompson is the new headteacher at S. Anselm’s Preparatory School and College in Bakewell.

Mr Thompson, 53, is one of the leading headteachers in the country with an outstanding track record in educating young people of all abilities and backgrounds.

He also has a wealth of experience in leadership posts in both the independent and maintained sectors.

Mr Thompson joins the school from Stoke College in Suffolk where he transformed the academic attainment of the school and revitalised the pastoral and boarding provision.

The GCSE 5A*-C pass rate rose from 46 per cent in 2015 to 100 per cent in 2018 during his leadership.

He was previously director of admissions at Ampleforth College, near York and principal of Kilgraston, an award-winning independent boarding and day school in Perthshire.

Under his leadership, a record-breaking number of pupils received offers from Oxbridge and other top universities.

The school was also named by the Sunday Times as Scottish Independent School of the Year for its 2014 exam results at key stage four.

Mr Thompson said: “I am delighted to be joining S. Anselm’s at such an exciting time.

“I believe its unique character of strong pastoral care for every pupil is the fundamental foundation on which the school can ensure each one will develop their unique talents.

“It is a great privilege to be joining such a committed team of staff and governors and I am looking forward to getting to know all the pupils and their parents during this term.”

Richard Bowker, chairman of governors, commented: “It was very clear to the governors that Mr Thompson has the required experience, personal qualities and skills to provide strong leadership to S. Anselm’s at this important time.

“These leadership skills combine with a real and evident understanding of the nature of our school and our student body.

“We are confident that Frank will lead S. Anselm’s superbly, bringing exciting and new ideas whilst supporting our student body, staff and our traditional yet informal approach to educational success in its widest sense.”