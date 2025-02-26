Buxton Advertiser archive, 1960/70s, a winning hockey team from New Mills SchoolBuxton Advertiser archive, 1960/70s, a winning hockey team from New Mills School
Buxton Advertiser archive, 1960/70s, a winning hockey team from New Mills School

Forgotten archive photos showing school life in the High Peak from 1920s to 1990s

By Lucy Ball
Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:53 BST
We’ve delved into the archive and unearthed photos from schools across the High Peak showing what education was like in the 1920s all the way up to the 1990s.

Step back in time and see how school life has changed.

Chimney sweeps in Chapel Primary School's Christmas concert in 1965.

1. Christmas concert

Chimney sweeps in Chapel Primary School's Christmas concert in 1965. Photo: unknown staffer

Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1978, Chapel High School, new cookery and needlework room, part of a major extension to cope with an expansion to 900 pupils

2. Inside the classroom

Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1978, Chapel High School, new cookery and needlework room, part of a major extension to cope with an expansion to 900 pupils Photo: Alan Swift

Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1978, a new library for Fairfield Primary School, Bench Road

3. A new library

Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1978, a new library for Fairfield Primary School, Bench Road Photo: Alan Swift

Buxton Advertiser archive, 1978, New Mills School, sports day presentations

4. Sports Day

Buxton Advertiser archive, 1978, New Mills School, sports day presentations Photo: Alan Swift

Related topics:High Peak
