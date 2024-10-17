Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After 32 years a popular member of staff at Fairfield Infant and Nursery School will be retiring at the end of this term

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie Waring started as a dinner lady in the mid 1990s so she could still work and pick up her son who attended the school.

Now three decades on and having taking on various roles across the school Angie is retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The almost 60-year-old said: “I have been here more than half my life and I have loved my job.

Angie Waring retiring after a long career at Fairfield Infant School that has seen her performing several roles including reception. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I have been here so long I’m seeing pupils who I knew when I started returning with their own children.

“I thought it was time for me to bow out before I start seeing the next generation come through,” she joked.

After being a dinner lady Angie moved to be a classroom assistant, then was involved with one to one support for special educational needs children and then took on a role in the office where she has been for 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have seen policies abandoned and the curriculum changed only for more changes to be made and we are doing the same thing just years later and with a different name now.”

But somethings she says have never changed.

“There are different children every year and no day is ever the same but there is still something wonderful about seeing a child grow up at school and leave to the next step full of everything they have learned while they have been here.

“I’ve also really enjoyed working in the office as it means I interact more with the parents and get to know them as well.”

Angie says her mobility is not what it used to be and she feels she is not doing her job to the full potential anymore so wanted to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have my little grandson two days a week so it will be nice to spend more time with him and with my mum too.

“Me and my husband will be looking to get in a few more breaks away and I love doing crafty projects like cross stitch and jigsaws as well as scrapbooking so I’m looking forward to doing more of that.

“Thank you to everyone at Fairfield Infants and Nursery I have loved working with you all.”