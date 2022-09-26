Fairfield pupils celebrate Roald Dahl Day
Pupils at a Buxton school celebrated the life of author Roald Dahl by dressing up as their favourite characters.
Year 3 and 4 children at Fairfield Endowed Junior School had a day of songs, sharing stories and making beards on Tuesday September 13.
Staff member Lucy Hewson said: “The children had a fantastic day celebrating the life and stories of Roald Dahl.
"Many of the children celebrated by dressing as their favourite Roald Dahl book character and loved sharing their favourite stories with their friends.
“They had lots of fun finding out about The Twits in Year 3, making their own version of Mr Twit’s disgusting beard and finding out about Matilda’s special powers in Year 4.
"There were some wonderful costumes including Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda, Sophie from The BFG, Willy Wonka and Mike Teevee.
“We all had a wonderful day.”
Roald Dahl Day is celebrated on the author's birthday every year.