Fairfield celebrates another 'good' rating from SIAMS inspectors

Fairfield Endowed CofE Junior School has completed an excellent 2019 by achieving a ‘Good’ rating in its latest SIAMS Church of England School inspection.

This complements the recent ‘Good’ OFSTED report received in May this year.

The SIAMS inspection team praised the school’s understanding of the

needs of the community and the way it provides support and assistance

to pupils and their families.

The report stated that ‘some of the practice (provided by the school) is imaginative and helps to transform pupils and adults lives’.

SIAMS inspections are usually held every five years and are rigorous

evaluations of all areas of the school covered by OFSTED, such as

safeguarding and the quality of teaching.

The SIAMS inspectors also focus on the effectiveness of the school’s Christian foundation and vision.

As well as praising the academic and pastoral side of the school,

stating that staff were committed to ‘providing the best learning

opportunities and experiences’, the SIAMS report also held in

high regard the school’s ‘high quality art displays and strong sports

provision’.

Jayne Mercer, the school’s head teacher, commented: “I’m really pleased that SIAMS have recognised the continued hard work and commitment of our staff, parents and children and the positive position we occupy within our local community.”

SIAMS has recommended that the school further embed its opportunities to address issues of inequality and injustice in its charitable work.

To view the report in full and find out more information please

visit, www.fairfield-jun.derbyshire.sch.uk or contact the school office

on 01298 22551.