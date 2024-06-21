‘Every pupil is known as an individual’ at this Hope Valley school rated 'good' by Ofsted

‘Every pupil is known as an individual’ at this Castleton Primary School which has been rated as good by Ofsted.

Relationships between staff and pupils are exemplary and they are based on mutual respect and kindness, says Ofsted inspectors.

Castleton Primary School in Hope Valley has been given good status following a visit from the education watchdog.

Inspector Caroline Poole said: “Staff and governors have worked with determination and pace to bring about significant school improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While there is more to do, the school has achieved a great deal in a short period of time.

“There is much to be proud of at Castleton C of E Primary School.”

The report noted the ‘family feel is tangible as you walk through the door’.

Pupils and parents and carers value the nurturing and caring learning environment that has been established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Poole said: “Right from the early years, staff have high expectations of children’s behaviour. At every point in the school day, pupils can be spotted supporting each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated that the school has put reading at the heart of the curriculum.

Ms Poole said: “A new phonics programme is well established. Staff have received the training they need to become reading experts.

“They routinely check that pupils remember new sounds. If they do not, extra help is provided so that pupils do not fall behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In English and mathematics, the small steps of learning that pupils need to make are clear, notes the latest report.

Ms Poole said: “This is not as well organised in the foundation subjects where the complexity of teaching in mixed-age classes has not been given sufficient consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In non-core subjects, subject leadership has not been established.”

The school is committed to removing any barriers that may prevent pupils from learning as well as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified promptly.

Headteacher Jayne Jackson said: “I took headship in September and it’s great to see the team’s hard work and progress being reflected in the latest Ofsted report.