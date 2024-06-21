‘Every pupil is known as an individual’ at this Hope Valley school rated 'good' by Ofsted
Castleton Primary School in Hope Valley has been given good status following a visit from the education watchdog.
Inspector Caroline Poole said: “Staff and governors have worked with determination and pace to bring about significant school improvement.
“While there is more to do, the school has achieved a great deal in a short period of time.
“There is much to be proud of at Castleton C of E Primary School.”
The report noted the ‘family feel is tangible as you walk through the door’.
Pupils and parents and carers value the nurturing and caring learning environment that has been established.
Ms Poole said: “Right from the early years, staff have high expectations of children’s behaviour. At every point in the school day, pupils can be spotted supporting each other.”
It was stated that the school has put reading at the heart of the curriculum.
Ms Poole said: “A new phonics programme is well established. Staff have received the training they need to become reading experts.
“They routinely check that pupils remember new sounds. If they do not, extra help is provided so that pupils do not fall behind.”
In English and mathematics, the small steps of learning that pupils need to make are clear, notes the latest report.
Ms Poole said: “This is not as well organised in the foundation subjects where the complexity of teaching in mixed-age classes has not been given sufficient consideration.
“In non-core subjects, subject leadership has not been established.”
The school is committed to removing any barriers that may prevent pupils from learning as well as they can.
Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified promptly.
Headteacher Jayne Jackson said: “I took headship in September and it’s great to see the team’s hard work and progress being reflected in the latest Ofsted report.
“We have points to develop on and work on but we are in a really strong position and the report was a positive one which is a reflection of the hard work and support from students, staff and parents.”
