Double celebration for Derby at national education awards

The University of Derby was crowned a double winner in two categories of a national award that recognises successful individuals and initiatives aimed at widening access to higher education.

The National Education Operations Network (NEON) Awards, which were held in London’s Palace of Westminster, aim to celebrate those who are driving forward change to support learners from all backgrounds to reach their potential across the UK.

The University of Derby’s Widening Participation Team together with the Learning and Engagement Team at the Chatsworth House Trust were awarded the prestigious Widening Access Partnership Award.

The award recognises the work of the teams which has made a significant impact on young people from disadvantaged rural communities, an often-overlooked group in national outreach efforts. The teams were praised for their creation and delivery of an initiative – called Rise High - which empowers young people to explore their aspirations, develop key skills and build confidence through engaging activities.

The University of Derby's Widening Participation team.

In addition, Krisha Bainham, Head of the University of Derby’s Widening Participation Team, was crowned the winner of the Contribution to Widening Access category in recognition of her dedication to supporting young people across Derby and Derbyshire who are from groups underrepresented at university.

The judging panel praised Krisha as an outstanding leader in widening participation, with more than 20 years of experience advancing social justice in education.

As a published author and respected speaker, Krisha has helped shape national practice, inspired her team, and positively impacted thousands of young people in Derbyshire to access higher education and achieve their potential.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Derby, said: “I am delighted that the University of Derby has been recognised at the NEON Awards, securing two prestigious accolades.

“As a university, we aim to support all young people to meet their full potential and make well-informed decisions regarding their future, and this achievement reflects the outstanding dedication and effort of our Widening Participation Team.

“At Derby, we strongly believe in the transformative power of education. By making social mobility a core part of our strategy, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing high-quality education to everyone - regardless of their age, background, or location - across our region and beyond.”

The Widening Participation Team works closely with schools in Derby and Derbyshire to provide activities designed to improve attainment, support achievement and raise awareness of higher education and alternative progression opportunities.

They offer a range of activities and events for teachers and advisors, and students, as well as offering support for parents with resources designed to help with the transition to university.

The University of Derby, meanwhile, has a strategic partnership agreement with the Devonshire Group – the business that comprises charities and businesses throughout the UK and Ireland, including the Chatsworth House Trust.

The agreement aims to provide mutually beneficial opportunities which will create impact and experiential benefits to students, staff, visitors and regional communities.

Find out more about the Widening Participation Team at the University of Derby.