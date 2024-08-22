Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Thomas More School says its GCSE students have received their results, marking the culmination of years of ‘hard work and dedication’.

Headteacher David Redfern said: “This period has been demanding, particularly for this year group, with each pupil facing their own unique challenges and pressures on the path to these exams.

“The results our pupils have achieved reflect not only their academic abilities but also their commitment and perseverance.

“Since joining us in Year 7, they have not only met but exceeded expectations, showing remarkable growth and development. Their dedication and hard work have resulted in extraordinary achievements.”

Big smiles at St Thomas More Photo STM

Student Saskia Townend said: “I thought I would get 7’s but I actually got 9’s. This gives me what I need to go on to Aquinas College to study Psychology, Sociology and English Literature.”

Theo Cusimano also picked up his results today, and he said: “I thought I was going to get 5’s or 6’s in English, Maths and Spanish but I got 7’s.

“I couldn’t have done this without my Mum as when times got hard, she kept me focused. I’m now really looking forward to going on to Aquinas College to study Economics, Maths and Design and Architecture.”

Mary-Kate Wilde’s hard work earned her three 9s, four 8s, and 7s and 6s as well. She said: “I felt really happy with my results. I’d like to give special thanks to all of the teachers but especially, Ms Whiteford, for all of their support.”

Opening the envelopes at St Thomas More. Photo STM

Mr Redfern says other pupils of note include Adian Cassidy, Francesca Sproson, Kieran Johnston, Hannah Dunkin, Anthony Ko, Isaac Ochalek, Leo Smith, and Briana Ciobanu-Brissett.

He said “These pupils truly embody the spirit of excellence and have made us all incredibly proud. While academic success is important, it’s equally important to recognise the resilience, determination, and growth our pupils have demonstrated. "These attributes are vital, and we are proud of how our pupils have developed these skills alongside their academic achievements.

“To our pupils, I want to say this, your results are just one part of your story. Education is about more than just grades; it’s about developing the whole person. Our pupils have shown they are ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead, and we look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in the future.”