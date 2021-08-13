Chapel summer sports camp offers free places to children on free school meals

Stockport-based UK Sport Coaching as been awarded Government funding to support children who usually receive free school meals linked to social welfare benefits.

Spaces are available for football, dance or multisports coaching, Monday to Thursday, August 23-26. Sessions are suited to children from reception class up to year seven.

The company is an Ofsted registered childcare provider which has been holding Covid-safe sessions throughout the summer. All coaches are fully qualified, DBS checked, trained in first aid and safeguarding, and have extensive experience working in the primary school sector.

Who wants four days of fun in the sun?

The main coaching sessions run from 9.15am to 3.30pm each day, but staff will be available from 8.30am and until 5.30pm if necessary. Lunch can be provided for any child who requests it.