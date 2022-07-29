Chapel students visit Buxton quarrying industry showcase for careers insight

The Institute of Quarrying (IQ) arranged for 14 year ten students from Chapel-en-le-Frith High School to attend the Hillhead exhibition in Buxton.

They were given the opportunity to meet with employers such as Tarmac, Wirtgen Group, SMT, EPC-UK, and CDE and get information on possible first career steps into quarrying, construction and recycling, try out heavy machinery simulators and hear about the latest developments in technology and sustainability.

Science teacher Duncan Poole said: “It was a well organised day that provided pupils a meaningful connection with industry. The structure of the day gave a context to what a wide range of careers are available within the industry and support services, with different entry points and levels.

Students got up close with heavy machinery and tried their hand on simulators.

“It was apparent how well different companies trained and nurtured their staff throughout their careers. Year ten pupils came back from the days with a much broader understanding of career prospects in the quarrying industry.”

The previous week, the students also visited the National Stone Centre in Wirksworth, now also home to IQ, for an introductory talk on Derbyshire geology, the important uses of its minerals and the impact of the industry, delivered by Jacob Wright of Tarmac Tunstead.

Both visits were part of the industry’s Minerals Matter initiative, and supported by the D2N2 LEP Careers Hub.

IQ chief executive James Thorne said: “The quarrying and mineral products sector brings a significant financial benefit to Derbyshire; there are currently more than 20 active quarries across the Peak and Dales, generating around £2.1billion gross value added per year to the national economy.

The students visited the National Stone Centre in Wirksworth to learn about the importance of Derbyshire's geology.

“Being able to show young people first hand the incredible range of extraordinary careers that our sector has to offer has to be a way forward for us all. Only by opening our doors and sharing what we do with our communities will we attract the best of the best to join us and invigorate our industry for the future.”