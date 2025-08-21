Chapel-en-le-Frith High School celebrates students and their successes on GCSE results day

Chapel High School has had another successful year with many students receiving the highest grades possible for their courses.

Headteacher Greg Raynor said: “‘We are so proud of our 2025 cohort and the hard work they have put in to achieve these results.

“For teachers, results day is one of the highlights of the year as we are able to celebrate our students and their successes.”

The positive results for students meant that they were able to secure their first choice place for their Post 16 provision with students going on to access a wide range of providers and courses, including A-Levels, Level 3 BTECs and apprenticeships.

The school said this year group felt a significant impact of the Covid pandemic, missing the end of Y6 and then their start to secondary education being significantly disrupted but, despite this, their students have demonstrated ‘real resilience in their learning and that has led to these positive examination outcomes’.