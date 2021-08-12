Celebrations as students at New Mills School receive GCSE results

Last year, results were given out with social distancing in place and Caroline Jesson, Co-Head of School said it was wonderful this year to see students all gathered together in the

library.

She said: “This is a wonderful experience for staff and students alike.”

Year 11s from New Mills School meet in the school library to collect their GCSE results

This year’s results have been awarded by teacher assessed grades that have been robustly assured by internal and external processes.

Caroline said: “It’s been a massive amount of work for the teachers and leaders of the school but seeing everyone’s happiness and relief helps make all that feel worthwhile.

“At New Mills we focus on progress and student development, not simply attainment. Grade 8s and 9s are great, and some of our students achieve these, but we want all our students to make as much progress as they can from their starting point in Year 7. To us, that’s the most important thing we do as a school.”

The school highlighted the work of several students including Jack Caterall who achieved 1 Grade 9, 4 Grade 8s, a grade 6 and a grade 5 plus a BTEC L2 Distinction, Lucy Jennings who achieved 1 Grade 9, 2 Grade 8s, 4 Grade 7s, 1 Grade 6 plus 2 BTEC L2 Distinctions* and Bridie Harwood who achieved 3 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 2 Grade 7s, 1 Grade 6 as well as 2 BTEC L2 Distinctions*.

Other students who achieved excellent grades included Sam Bennet who achieved 7 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s, Sam Bradley who achieved 4 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s and Louise Handford who achieved 3 Grade 9s, 5 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s.

New Mills School staff are also very proud of those who have followed a creative and practical curriculum including Alisha Drake who achieved a Grade 9 in GCSE Music, Bridie Harwood who gained a Grade 9 in GCSE Art and Hannah Gilsenan who achieved L2 Distinction* in BTEC Drama. All three students also achieved a L2 Distinction* in Media Studies.

Co head Alison Barker added: “We wish our 2021 leavers much success in their future endeavours and hope their next challenges are less disrupted than their most recent school- experience.”