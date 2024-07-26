Buxton’s young protectors
Year 7 pupils from the community school earned their Buxton Town Protector badges after completing a series of activities organised by the Town Team, working with Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.
Also forming part of the school’s Changemakers project, the outing uncovered some of the history of the town through a tour of historic sites led by Ben Offord, head of operations and volunteering at the Trust.
The 20-strong school party later split into smaller groups, led by Town Team volunteers and teachers, to complete the Big Tree Seek, identifying a surprising variety of tree species in the Pavilion Gardens – Buxton’s own arboretum.
Covering 23 acres of historic parkland, the gardens contain 40 types of trees. Town Team member Doug Colton has created a free downloadable app – PG Tree – introducing users to the mix of native, introduced and cultivated species.
He has also attached 85 tree labels in the Gardens – many of which were tracked down by the pupils – along with another eight labels in the adjacent Serpentine Gardens.
Town Team members Tina Heathcote and Andrea Lewis, who organised the day, hope to make it an annual event for BCS pupils.
“We are all responsible for our town and the children really seemed to embrace the idea of doing their bit,” Tina says.
“They certainly enjoyed themselves and who knows, some of them will become active Town Team members in a few years’ time!”
The event ended with a presentation of the badges to the pupils by Town Team chair Lesley Caddy. The design incorporates a buck deer on a stone used in the former municipal borough of Buxton coat of arms.
