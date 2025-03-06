Buxton's Sixth Form goes from strength to strength

Current y12 students

Buxton Community School Sixth Form students made the most progress on average of any local Sixth Form provider, the latest Department for Education performance tables confirm.

Rating the Sixth Form Progress as “Above Average” the tables confirm how well students in Buxton Community School Sixth Form are doing, with the Progress figure being the second highest of any state school in Derbyshire.

In addition, the school regularly sends students to top universities, including Oxbridge colleges and on to degree apprenticeships at highly competitive companies such as Amazon and Dyson.

Head of Sixth Form, Jackie Cruse commented “the tables are a welcome confirmation that what we are doing here works, but it doesn’t tell the full story – about the rich life of being in a small Sixth Form and the wide range of enrichment opportunities we provide. I am just as proud of the many students achieving Duke of Edinburgh Awards or excelling in their EPQs (Extended Project Qualifications).”

There are limited places left for the next academic year but if your year 11 child would like to apply for a place, please contact Jackie Cruse: [email protected]