Buxton students celebrate amazing GCSE results

It is a record breaking year for GCSE students as more pupils achieve the top grades than ever before in Buxton..

Headteacher of St Thomas More School Brendan Hickey said it has been another great year for results: "I am so pleased with the results they have achieved and with the great progress they've made but I'm also so impressed with their attitude. if there were GCSEs for determination, dedication and a supportive attitude they'd be achieving 9s across the board."

Congratulations to Buxton Community School's GCSE students

As part of the GCSE reforms, the government grading system is changing from A* to G to a numerical system from 9 (the highest) to 1.

A grade 4 is similar to an old grade C, representing the basic pass grade, but there is also a “strong pass” of five or above.

A St Thomas More almost a third of the cohort gained top grades in English and a quarter in maths and 35% of pupils achieved at least three top grades which Brendan said was incredible.

Pupil Charlie Hodgkinson is heading to Jelli Studios in Liverpool to pursue a career in performing arts after gaining the highest grades in English language, English Literature and drama and is really proud of his 7 in music.

All smiles St Thomas More school on GCSE day

He said: "I'm feeling brilliant and so happy right now. It's scary to know I'm moving out but I want to be on the West End and Broadway so it was so important I did well as this meant I could get into the performing college and this will lay the foundation for my future."

For Finn Everest he was also proud of his grades in both English exams having gained two 8s.

Charlotte Howard was waiting to open her results but said she had two teachers come up and congratulate her on her good results.

Amelia Dinardo will now be studying hairdressing at Buxton and Leek College after getting the grades she needed and said: "I passed which I am so proud about I got the 4 I needed for my course which is amazing as I didn't think I'd get it."

Charlotte Howard at St Thomas More school

Amy Sweetmore said she was so proud and happy with her grades: "All the hard work has paid off and I'm so happy with my English mark."

For aspiring fashion student Cailtin Fearn she was left stunned with her RE grade. She said: "I have been getting 4s in my mocks but I got an 8 in the actual exam which is amazing." She will be heading to Aquinas College, Stockport in September to do Psychology, English Literature and Art.

The sky is the limit for Leo Parker who wants to be a pilot and is already doing his private license. He said: "I did better than I thought I would in geography which is great and I was one mark of an 8 in maths so that is going to be remarked."

Max Cubitt added: "I started revising in September this was my one chance, I've worked hard and revised lots and its paid off as I've got some good top grades."

Amelia Dinardo and Elise Cullen on GCSE day at St Thomas More school

It was smiles over at Buxton Community School and headteacher Craig Yates the results were the best they had ever had despite the exams being harder

He said: "The commitment from the students and support for them from their teachers can be seen in the amazing levels of achievement for the whole year group and in some astonishing individual performances.

"We are equally pleased with the results of every student who can now go to college, start an apprenticeship or go in to a job."

At the school the number of grade 8s and 9s is the best ever says Mrs Yates with 57 grade 9s and 85 grade 8s across all GCSE subjects.

Headboy Thomas Broadley got a 9 in English literature and will be staying on at the school's sixth form. He said: "I did well, much better than I thought I would."

Aidan Rhode was beaming when he found out he got 7 9s and he said: "I'm very happy, I don't believe it at all - I was expecting to maybe get one 9 ore two at a push but to get seven I'm speechless." He will now be heading to Aquinas College to study film and TV.

Amy Sweetmore and Caitlin Fearn from St Thomas More School on GCSE day

Sarah Green also got 9s and was feeling very happy as was Zoe Worth who achieved eight 9s and two 8s.

Nina Polednova who emigrated to Buxton from the Czech Republic and started the school in Year 7 with no English skills was delighted to achieve a grade 6 in her English GCSE and a merit in speaking exam. She said: "When I first started here I could only say the word kitchen but I've worked really hard and I can't quite believe I got a 6 in English I'm so happy."

Other students celebrating on the day were Natalie Birch with four 8s and six 9s; Lucy Boulton got five 9s, four 8s and a 7, as well Daisy Mellen got two 9s five 8s and three 7s.

Ellie Craufurd-Stuart got four 7s, two 6s, two fives and a four, she said: "I had been getting fours in my mocks for history but I got a seven in the final exams which is great."

Harry Walters added: "I'm so pleased with my 9 in maths as well as my A* in further maths. It has been a very intense couple of years and I went to every revision class going so I'm really pleased the hard work paid off."...

.

Jack Shaw, Leo Parker, Joe Thorpe and Max Cubitt from St Thomas More

Faye Davies, Aidan Rhodes and Thomas Broadley from Buxton Community School on GCSE day

Nina Polednova and Sarah Green with their GCSE results at Buxton Community School

Lucy Boulton was worried about her GCSE results but was happy when she picked them up from Buxton Community School