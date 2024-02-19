Buxton school rated as good with outstanding features following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Vic Wilkinson said: “The teaching of reading is a priority. The school’s phonics programme is well structured. It is taught well. Teachers make phonics lessons quick-paced and engaging.”

The report noted that beyond reading, the school’s curriculum is carefully planned. Teachers plan lessons that are interesting and engaging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Wilkinson said: “Across the majority of subjects, the order in which content is taught has been carefully considered. Pupils systematically revisit what they have been taught before. In the majority of subjects, the school checks closely on how well pupils learn the curriculum. They know which pupils are doing well and who needs further help. “

Buxton Infants Ofsted, Deputy Head Sarah Bennett with the school council. Photo Jason Chadwick

The school, on Hardwick Square, was rated as good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership management and the early years provision. The school was rated as outstanding in personal development.

Mr Wilkinson said: “The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is a strength.” The report noted the school’s personal development offer is ‘rich, broad and designed specifically to meet the needs of its pupils’.

They learn about a wide range of cultures and religions from around the world. This, the report states, is enhanced by working with partner schools in Italy, Romania and Spain.

Advertisement

Children in the early years quickly adopt the well-established routines, says Mr Wilkinson. “They pay good attention to the instructions they receive from adults. Staff are skilled at helping pupils to improve their language and communication skills. These help children to increase their independence over time.”

Buxton Infants Ofsted, Deputy Head Sarah Bennett with the school council. Photo Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

Jude Boyd, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to receive such a glowing report confirming that Buxton Infant School is a fabulous place for children to grow and learn.

“It’s been 12 years since the school was last inspection under a very different and ambitious framework so we’re especially proud that aspects of our provision are still rated as outstanding.