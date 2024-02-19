Buxton school rated as good with outstanding features following Ofsted inspection
Inspector Vic Wilkinson said: “The teaching of reading is a priority. The school’s phonics programme is well structured. It is taught well. Teachers make phonics lessons quick-paced and engaging.”
The report noted that beyond reading, the school’s curriculum is carefully planned. Teachers plan lessons that are interesting and engaging.
Mr Wilkinson said: “Across the majority of subjects, the order in which content is taught has been carefully considered. Pupils systematically revisit what they have been taught before. In the majority of subjects, the school checks closely on how well pupils learn the curriculum. They know which pupils are doing well and who needs further help. “
The school, on Hardwick Square, was rated as good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership management and the early years provision. The school was rated as outstanding in personal development.
Mr Wilkinson said: “The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is a strength.” The report noted the school’s personal development offer is ‘rich, broad and designed specifically to meet the needs of its pupils’.
They learn about a wide range of cultures and religions from around the world. This, the report states, is enhanced by working with partner schools in Italy, Romania and Spain.
Children in the early years quickly adopt the well-established routines, says Mr Wilkinson. “They pay good attention to the instructions they receive from adults. Staff are skilled at helping pupils to improve their language and communication skills. These help children to increase their independence over time.”
Jude Boyd, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to receive such a glowing report confirming that Buxton Infant School is a fabulous place for children to grow and learn.
“It’s been 12 years since the school was last inspection under a very different and ambitious framework so we’re especially proud that aspects of our provision are still rated as outstanding.
“It comes as no surprise that Ofsted found that ‘all staff work tirelessly to ensure that pupils receive a rounded educational experience’. We have a great team of school adults who always put the children at the heart of everything that they do.”