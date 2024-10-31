A primary school in Buxton has been rated as good with outstanding features and is a place which is ‘aspirational for all pupils’.

Taddington and Priestcliffe School is determined to give pupils the best start to their education and they aspire for pupils to achieve well and to ‘broaden their horizons’ says the education watchdog.

Lead inspector, Kate Mann, said: “The school is aspirational for all pupils. This is evident in the inclusive and interesting curriculum, which is enhanced with rich and varied experiences.

“These enrichment opportunities spark pupils’ curiosity, expand their perspectives on the world around them and promote personal ambition.”

Taddington and Priestcliffe Primary celebrating their Ofsted report. Photo Jason Chadwick

The report noted the curriculum in English and mathematics is ‘well developed and enables pupils to know and remember more’.

Ms Mann said: “Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities achieve well in these subjects.

The school’s phonics programme is typically effective and there are ‘many opportunities for pupils to practise applying the sounds they need to know to read and write’.

It was noted children in the Reception Year get off to a positive start and teachers take training to help SEND pupils manage their emotions.

Looking at how the school can improve Ms Mann said: “In some foundation subjects, the important knowledge pupils should learn is not clearly identified, including in the early years.

“From time to time, staff do not know precisely what should be taught and how this new learning links to earlier learning. There are some gaps in pupils’ knowledge.”

The school collaborates with the Limestone Peak Federation and executive headteacher, James Handley leads two schools.

He said: “Taddington has been performing in the top percentile of schools nationally for several years so it is pleasing that the report reflects good and outstanding gradings.

“Over the last eight months, I have led three Ofsted inspections and one Church School inspection within the Federation of schools which include Dove Holes and Peak Dale Primary, all inspections have resulted in a positive judgement.

“Many headteachers experience one inspection every four or five years but to lead three over the last eight months has been both challenging and rewarding in equal measures and is testament to the dedication and hard work of all staff across the federation.”