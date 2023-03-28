Buxton pupils decorate reading themed pillow case
Students from a primary school in Buxton have decorated their own book cushions to help encourage them to enjoy reading.
Pupils at St Anne’s Voluntary Catholic Academy have been designing their own reading cushion.
Teacher Stephanie Clarke said: “We have done so much to showcase our love of reading for our students at school so we thought designing a 'Reading Cushion' to use whenever they want to indulge in a book, would be a fantastic way to promote a love of reading at home too.”
Advertisement
Advertisement