News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Buxton pupils decorate reading themed pillow case

Students from a primary school in Buxton have decorated their own book cushions to help encourage them to enjoy reading.

By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:50 BST

Pupils at St Anne’s Voluntary Catholic Academy have been designing their own reading cushion.

Teacher Stephanie Clarke said: “We have done so much to showcase our love of reading for our students at school so we thought designing a 'Reading Cushion' to use whenever they want to indulge in a book, would be a fantastic way to promote a love of reading at home too.”

Jack in Y6 at St Anne's CVA Buxton showing off his new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Jack in Y6 at St Anne's CVA Buxton showing off his new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Jack in Y6 at St Anne's CVA Buxton showing off his new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Peggyleigh reading Oi Cat on her new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Peggyleigh reading Oi Cat on her new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Peggyleigh reading Oi Cat on her new reading cushion. Pic submitted
Most Popular
James in Y3 relaxing at home on his new reading cushion he designed at school. Pic submitted
James in Y3 relaxing at home on his new reading cushion he designed at school. Pic submitted
James in Y3 relaxing at home on his new reading cushion he designed at school. Pic submitted
StudentsBuxton