Buxton Opera House offering free drama workshops to High Peak schools
The Satellite Opera House programme is an innovative scheme that provides isolated schools in the High Peak with access to drama and musical theatre provisions.
Led by the staff and practitioners at Buxton Opera House, the scheme enables schools to hold specialised activities, including a weekly Artist in Residence programme with bespoke performing arts workshops, and further school staff training provisions to continue the inclusion of arts in their curriculum.
Leading practitioners at Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre, Anna Berentzen and Niamh Forster, are proud to be part of the programme:
They said: This has been extremely rewarding.
“Children who previously had no experience of theatre were taking part in Shakespeare productions and creating their own stories.
“It’s been a joy watching children and staff grow in confidence and supporting young people to develop key skills like teamwork, listening, communication, and compassion.”
The Satellite Opera House is open to primary schools from year three to year six, and all secondary school students.
Buxton Opera House says it is proud to offer these experiences at no cost to the schools thanks to generous funding from their supporters at Arts Council England, The John Thaw Foundation, The Boris Karloff Charitable Foundation, and The D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust.
If any school would like to get involved email Anna Berentzen at [email protected] for an application form.
The closing date for applications is Friday November, 29 with the next programme starting in January 2025.
