Buxton nursery rated outstanding by Ofsted

Green Lane Nursery has gone from good to outstanding after the latest visit from the education watchdog.

Inspector Lora Teague said: “The provision is outstanding. Children are enthusiastic learners who love coming to nursery.”

The report noted children gain a breadth of knowledge while developing their communication skills effectively.

Green Lane Nursery celebrating their Ofsted rating

Ms Teague said: “The nursery is led exceptionally well. Leaders ensure changes are consistently implemented and continuously develop staff through high-quality professional development.

“Staff are well qualified and experienced. Staff know the children extremely well and can talk about their needs, next steps in learning and unique personalities in depth.

“They use their knowledge of children’s interests to create exciting development opportunities.”

Staff and leaders continuously monitor children’s education and care needs, identifying potential gaps in learning effectively, the report said.

They were also recognised for understanding the importance of children’s emotional and social wellbeing and supporting children in understanding and explaining feelings.

Ms Teague added: “Staff have continued to work closely with parents during the pandemic.

“Parents say staff make a ‘colossal effort to make the setting a warm and homely environment’.

Julie, Godden, deputy manager at the nursery, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed to be graded outstanding. I’m really proud of the work all the team has put in.

“The past couple of years have been a tricky and challenging time as it has been for everyone in the education sector so it is brilliant to be recognised for what we have done.

“We have gone from good to outstanding following a clear vision and we have all been driven to the same goal.”

She added: “We have improved all our practices and are continuously striving for improvement and I’m really pleased with the grade but we won’t be resting we will continue to strive and make the nursery the very best it can be.”