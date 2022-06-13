Buxton nursery rated good by Ofsted

Minnie Me Pre-School in Fairfield has been visited for the first time at its new premises by the education watchdog and was given the second highest rating.

Manager Nicola Leah said: “It went really well and I’m so proud of the whole team.

"For some it was their first experience of Ofsted but they were amazing, did what they normally do and the inspector could see the good practices shining through."

Inspector Lorraine Smitham said: “Staff understand and consistently use the positive behaviour strategies leaders have put in place.

"Staff have high expectations for all children.

"They promote independence through a thoughtful curriculum. This means children thrive as they develop skills for the future.”

The report graded the early years setting as good in all areas; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management.

Ms Smitham said: “Leaders understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children's learning and development.

"They have adapted the curriculum to meet children's needs, focusing on language and emotional health. Parents shared that they have seen improvements in their child's speech after interventions that staff put in place.

“This means that children are doing well at the setting in catching up from the impact of the pandemic.”

The nursery strives for independence for the children the report stated and Ms Smitham said: “Leaders have given thought to teaching young children to feed themselves, working from using a small plastic spoon up to a metal knife and fork.

"Children are helped to develop independence when toileting. A considered progression leads to them managing their own care needs.”

It was noted staff have a ‘good understanding of the curriculum and how children learn’.

Staff ‘weave mathematics into play both inside and outdoors this means children are building confidence in numeracy over time’.

The report noted to improve the setting needed to ‘support staff and provide more-challenging opportunities for the most-able children’ and ‘provide clarity about who holds responsibilities in the nursery, for example the role of deputy manager’.

Nicola added: “We are always improving and have taken on more staff to allow us to expand. We are pleased with our grading and next time we hope to get Outstanding when the inspectors visit."