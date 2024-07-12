Buxton Community School Sixth Formers have a blast during their work experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our students travelled wide, far and close to ensure they had a quality work experience. Amelie Graham travelled to Threadbare in London and was offered a job! Jess Woodward and Phoebe Parker jumped on the train to Manchester to get to the Fairhome Property Group. Local companies such as HSE, Markovitz and Tolley Health Economics offered our Sixth Formers some fantastic work experience placements and these have really helped students when choosing university courses.

Some of the highlights include M. Markovitz Ltd, based in Tideswell and Buxton. This was such a fantastic opportunity for our students to understand business and specifically, marketing, in a successful and ‘real’ working environment. They offered 3 of our students the chance to experience all sides of their business and produced a detailed programme for them, including a working lunch at their fabulous restaurant, The Merchant’s Yard in Tideswell.

Tolley Health Economics also gave 4 of our Yr12s the chance to work in their own office and engage in meetings and presentations and angled these towards their chosen career paths. Our thanks go out to Mandy Strickson and her wonderful team for all their efforts and for buying them a delicious lunch courtesy of Peak District Platters.

The HSE programme provided by our school liaison, Micah Stocks-Greaves, was equally as impressive and students witnessed a dust explosion! They were gifted with the body parts of a blown-apart mannequin as mementos and found it hilarious when their teacher drove home with a leg and head rolling around in the boot of her car!

Having a blast at HSE

Finally, we would like to take this opportunity to thank ALL of our employers for their continued support of our Sixth Form students. Our thanks also go to; Lomas Distribution, AstraZeneca, Otters, Arighi Bianchi, Noonology, Bright Opportunities, BCG Ecology, Network Rail, CEF, Blue Grass Purple Cow Nursery, Emilie Grace Financial Planning, Slater Finance Ltd, Overdale Veterinary Practice, Rochling, Betts Metals, Wains Solicitors, CMS, ESP Ltd, Green Man Gallery, F Ball & Co. Ltd, Scriveners Bookshop, Brooke-Taylors Solicitors and Stepping Hill Hospital. Huge thanks also to these wonderful primary schools; Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Burbage Primary School, Harpur Hill Primary School, Buxton Junior School, St Bartholomew’s Primary School and Hartington CofE Primary School.