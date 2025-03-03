Buxton Community School hosts Clothes Swap to combat fast fashion

Fast fashion, which sees clothing produced at a rapid pace and often discarded after minimal use, has a significant impact on the environment.

The global fashion industry is responsible for an estimated 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with millions of garments ending up in landfills each year. The production process alone is energy, water and toxin-intensive, with the transportation of clothing worldwide, and packaging adding further emissions. By swapping clothes or buying second hand instead of buying new, people can directly combat this cycle of waste.

To encourage sustainable fashion and reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion Buxton Community School (BCS) is set to host a Clothes Swap event on Thursday, 20th March 2025. Organised by the BCS Climate Action Group with support from Transition Buxton, the event will take place in the Gothic Hall at the school, Buxton, SK17 9EA.

The event will be open to BCS students and staff at lunchtime 12:30-1:15pm, then re-open at 3:30pm for students and parents, and finally opening up to the general public from 4:30 to 6:30pm. The event will offer participants the chance to swap unwanted clothing for tokens, which can then be exchanged for other garments. Anyone wishing to take part is invited to bring up to five (or more!) clean, good-quality items suitable for anyone over the age of 5 including; clothing, shoes, or accessories to swap for tokens. These tokens can then be used to pick out “new-to-you” items during the event.

The Clothes Swap initiative is part of BCS Climate Action Group’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of environmental issues within the school and wider community. Transition Buxton CIC, which aims to build resilience and promote sustainable living in Buxton is also on hand to support the event. If all goes well the students would like to see something similar take place at the school two or three times a year.

Events like this promote sustainability, reduce waste, and bring people together in a fun and meaningful way and offer participants an eco-friendly way to refresh their wardrobe. Choose your items to bring and come along – you might be surprised what treasures you take home.

Haydn Smith, Buxton Community School Climate Action Group

Transition Buxton CIC encourages and supports our local community to live sustainably and to build our collective resilience to environmental change. We aim to reduce or eliminate waste, the use of fossil fuels, and misuse of plastics.

As a Community Interest Company, Transition Buxton is entirely funded and run by volunteers (and some project-specific grants), has no political or commercial affiliations, and concentrates on delivering practical change locally. New members are always welcome. See our website www.transitionbuxton.co.uk