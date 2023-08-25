The percentage of students at Buxton Community School securing a grade 5 or above in English and Maths exceeds that of 2019 says the headteacher as GCSE students get their results

Exams have returned to pre-pandemic grading means this year's national GCSE results in England will be lower than last year and similar to levels in 2019 – the year before coronavirus disrupted education.

Headteacher Sam Jones said: “We are delighted with the performance of our students.

“The percentage of students at Buxton Community School securing a grade 5 or above in English and Maths exceeds that of 2019 and so many of our students secured 5 grade 4s or above, including English and Maths.

Friends together celebrating GCSE results day at Buxton Community School. Pic BCS

“These results are testament to the drive and determination of our fantastic students.”The school wanted to highlight some of its top performers who picked up their results on Thursday August, 24.

Leo Morton who got eight grade 9s and two grade 8s; Alicia Bradbrook with one Distinction star, six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7.

Dom Seward achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 7s, while Jake Edwards got six grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 5.

Leann Johnston bagged three grade 9s, six grade 8s and a grade 7; Isabelle Woolley celebrated with three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 5.

Big hugs for two Buxton Community School pupils collecting their GCSES. Pic BCS

Dylan Taylor also achieved a Distinction Star, as well as one grade 9, six grade 8s, a grade 6 and a grade 5 and lastly om Crispin got a grade 9, six grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6.

The school says it is also proud of Lola Hill who is off to study a T level in Midwifery at Macclesfield College, Izzy Wray who will be studying Film Photography and Videography at Access Creative College, Manchester, Dakota Todd who has secured an apprenticeship at the Crescent Hotel in Buxton, Alfie Gissing and Saul Cullen who have both secured a place at Buxton Football Academy.