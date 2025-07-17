Buxton Community School celebrates another successful work experience week

Students embarked on some fantastic work experience placements this year which were mostly provided by our local businesses. Some, though, travelled as far afield as Corby and Wolverhampton, and a little closer to home - Manchester, Sheffield and Derby. Mill Yard Studio in Matlock offered Freyja Francis and Rosie Chapman Clarke the chance to immerse themselves in abstract impressionism and picassiette mosaic art!

Michal Mlicki, Rodrigo Da Costa, Elias Torkington and Luke Merrill were offered placements at M. Markovitz Ltd and as usual, their time was planned brilliantly. They experienced all aspects of the business and were tasked with preparing presentations and were treated to lunch at the fabulous Merchant’s Yard in Tideswell – huge thanks to them. Ludo Holliday spent the week at Rolls Royce in Derby where he worked in their engine facility, tasked with diagnosing engineering faults and finding real-world solutions.

Our local employers have as usual, gone above and beyond; Tolley HTA, Breedon and Pennine Aggregates were just a few of the companies who have given our students a great experience and really helped them decide if they are pursuing the right career paths. Jack Bowers enjoyed the experience of CAD modelling for his engineering placement at Otter Controls Ltd.

Micah Stocks-Greaves planned a most impressive range of tasks and events at HSE for Katie Taylor, Evie Naylor, Eliot Budge, Jacob Parker and Charlie Cotterill and they witnessed the dust explosion and collected parts of the unfortunate mannequin who received the brunt of the explosion.

Students enjoyed a blast simulation at HSE!

As usual, our local primary schools and nurseries were most generous and offered many places across the year groups. Our thanks go out to St. Anne’s, Harpur Hill, Burbage, Fairfield Infants, Buxton Infants and Serpentine Nursery: these experiences have led to some students wanting to pursue primary education at university.

The success of the week just goes to show that we have some generous employers and that our students always strive to make us proud! A huge thank you to all our employers for your continued support.