Buxton and Leek College awards

Buxton and Leek College students scoop special achievement awards - in pictures

Students at Buxton and Leek College were rewarded for their hard work at the annual awards ceremony.

More than 30 winners and their guests were treated to a two-course dinner at the Devonshire Dome before receiving accolades and sponsored prizes for their achievements.

Winner: Alexander McKinna (Chinley)

1. English Student of the Year Functional Skills sponsored by Mviron

Winner: Connor Dranfield (Buxton)

2. Catering Award sponsored by Russums

Winner: Callan Hill (High Peak)

3. Outdoor Sport sponsored by Tittesworth Sport

Winner: Devon Mabbott (Buxton)

4. Maths Student of the Year GCSE sponsored by Mviron

