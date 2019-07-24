Buxton and Leek College students scoop special achievement awards - in pictures
Students at Buxton and Leek College were rewarded for their hard work at the annual awards ceremony.
More than 30 winners and their guests were treated to a two-course dinner at the Devonshire Dome before receiving accolades and sponsored prizes for their achievements.
1. English Student of the Year Functional Skills sponsored by Mviron
Winner: Alexander McKinna (Chinley)
other
2. Catering Award sponsored by Russums
Winner: Connor Dranfield (Buxton)
other
3. Outdoor Sport sponsored by Tittesworth Sport
Winner: Callan Hill (High Peak)
other
4. Maths Student of the Year GCSE sponsored by Mviron
Winner: Devon Mabbott (Buxton)
other
View more