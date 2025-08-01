Further education provision in Buxton will continue as Buxton and Leek college have separated but post-16 education in the town will now be known as University of Derby – Buxton.

It was announced on Friday August, 1 that the University of Derby’s further education and skills provision will continue under the new name, marking a new chapter of delivering post-16 education in the region.

This change follows the transfer of the Leek campus to Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group/

Speaking about the transition, it has been called a ‘natural evolution’ by the university.

Buxton and Leek college have now separated but post-16 education in the town will now be known as University of Derby – Buxton. Phot Jason Chadwick

Professor Keith McLay, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Derby, said: “We are proud of Buxton and Leek College’s contribution to education over the past decade.

“Now, University of Derby – Buxton will allow us to build on that foundation, ensuring we are fully aligned with the Government’s place-based national higher-level skills agenda and can meet our commitment to skills needs in North Derbyshire.”

The Devonshire Dome, home of what has been Buxton and Leek College, is owned by the University of Derby who have been in the Grade II listed building since 2006.

However, in 2022 the university withdrew all of its higher education operations because of falling student numbers.

Since then only Buxton and Leek College have remained at the Dome for educational purposes and in March of this year the spa closed for good.

There were various funders who helped with the £14m conversion to create the new campus in the former Devonshire Royal Hospital.

In May 2028 the university will be free of all restrictions placed on it by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in return for the millions of pounds of public money it received towards the creation of its Buxton campus in the former Devonshire Royal Hospital.

The plans for University of Derby - Buxton after 2028 are not yet known but Professor Keith McLay assured The Advertiser: “This change provides an opportunity to consolidate our regional presence and support the seamless progression from further to higher education, allowing learners continued access to quality resources and teaching.

“We remain committed to delivering education that meets the skills needs of local industries and supports social mobility, while presenting our offer under a clear and recognisable institutional identity.”