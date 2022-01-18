Buxton and Leek College holding virtual information events for prospective students
Buxton and Leek College is holding a series of virtual information events giving prospective students the chance to learn more about the facilities and courses on offer.
As well as the opportunity to talk to a tutor, prospective students can also tour the virtual web area of the college website BLC.AC.UK, which features a tour of the facilities; videos from staff and students, and offers more information about the educational programmes on offer.
To sign up for a virtual information event which also offers FREE careers advice, students should visit the college website and check out the events section. After filling in a contact form a member of staff will be in touch to arrange a chat either over the phone or via live video link.
There are a range of virtual subject specific events to attend, including:
Tuesday January 25 4-6pm:
Motor Vehicle
Engineering
Carpentry & Joinery
Business, Management & Finance
Explore & Discover
Computing & ICT
Sport at Buxton
T Levels
Wednesday January 26 4-6pm:
Hairdressing & Barbering
Beauty
Hospitality & Catering
Art & Design
Media
Health & Social Care
Inclusion Presentation
Thursday January 27 4-6pm:
Learning for Living & Work
Childcare & Education
Apprenticeships
Public Services
Buxton & Leek College offers an alternative to A Levels, with both full-time and part-time apprenticeship, courses (including adult learning), industry short courses, SEN, paid apprenticeships, and T Levels.
To reserve your place, please visit https://www.blc.ac.uk/our-events/register now: or call 0800 074 0099.