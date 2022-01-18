Buxton and Leek College holding virtual information events for prospective students

Buxton and Leek College is holding a series of virtual information events for prospective students Photo by Richard Richards Photography.

As well as the opportunity to talk to a tutor, prospective students can also tour the virtual web area of the college website BLC.AC.UK, which features a tour of the facilities; videos from staff and students, and offers more information about the educational programmes on offer.

To sign up for a virtual information event which also offers FREE careers advice, students should visit the college website and check out the events section. After filling in a contact form a member of staff will be in touch to arrange a chat either over the phone or via live video link.

There are a range of virtual subject specific events to attend, including:

Tuesday January 25 4-6pm:

Motor Vehicle

Engineering

Carpentry & Joinery

Business, Management & Finance

Explore & Discover

Computing & ICT

Sport at Buxton

T Levels

Wednesday January 26 4-6pm:

Hairdressing & Barbering

Beauty

Hospitality & Catering

Art & Design

Media

Health & Social Care

Inclusion Presentation

Thursday January 27 4-6pm:

Learning for Living & Work

Childcare & Education

Apprenticeships

Public Services

Buxton & Leek College offers an alternative to A Levels, with both full-time and part-time apprenticeship, courses (including adult learning), industry short courses, SEN, paid apprenticeships, and T Levels.