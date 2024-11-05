Burbage School PTFA awarded £1k by the Morrisons Foundation

By Roert Harrison
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:41 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 17:16 BST
Burbage PTFA are delighted to have received a grant of £1000 from The Morrisons Foundation.

The money they have received will be put towards improvements in to their forest and gardening club areas. The forest school area ensures pupils can be educated in an outdoor learning setting. It is a place the eco council frequent to improve their understanding of how caring for nature and our world benefits our society.

Most Popular

Buxton PFTA hope to be able to improve their gardening club area so that a greater number of children can learn how to harvest their own fruit and vegetables, creating sustainability and providing healthy eating options for themselves and their families. As they hope education on such issues at a young age will generate an interest and passion for future years ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation supports registered charities that make a positive difference in local communities across England, Scotland and Wales. They award grants for charity projects and match fund the money that Morrisons colleagues raise for their chosen charities.

Mrs Fisher (teacher and eco council lead, Burbage Primary School and Robert Harrison morrisons community champion at burbage schoolplaceholder image
Mrs Fisher (teacher and eco council lead, Burbage Primary School and Robert Harrison morrisons community champion at burbage school

More information can be found and how to apply for a grant at morrisonsfoundation.com

Morrisons Buxton Community Champion, Robert Harrison said: "It was great to be able to visit the school and see their forest, it looks like they have big plans for it - I am sure this money will help with that"

Related topics:ScotlandWalesEngland
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice