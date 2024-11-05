Burbage School PTFA awarded £1k by the Morrisons Foundation
The money they have received will be put towards improvements in to their forest and gardening club areas. The forest school area ensures pupils can be educated in an outdoor learning setting. It is a place the eco council frequent to improve their understanding of how caring for nature and our world benefits our society.
Buxton PFTA hope to be able to improve their gardening club area so that a greater number of children can learn how to harvest their own fruit and vegetables, creating sustainability and providing healthy eating options for themselves and their families. As they hope education on such issues at a young age will generate an interest and passion for future years ahead.
The Morrisons Foundation supports registered charities that make a positive difference in local communities across England, Scotland and Wales. They award grants for charity projects and match fund the money that Morrisons colleagues raise for their chosen charities.
More information can be found and how to apply for a grant at morrisonsfoundation.com
Morrisons Buxton Community Champion, Robert Harrison said: "It was great to be able to visit the school and see their forest, it looks like they have big plans for it - I am sure this money will help with that"