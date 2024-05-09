Beavers meet bellringers at Burbage
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beavers from the 1st Buxton Group met Burbage Bellringers recently to learn a bit about church bells and why they are rung.
The Tower Captain explained how bells in the UK work and the boys were shown miniature models of a bell.
The Beavers were very attentive and excited to be taken into the ringing chamber to see the bells rung and have a chance to make a bell chime.
Perhaps when they are a wee bit older they'll be back to take up this unique tradition?
Anyone interested in learning, contact Sue on 07496302248.
For Beavers contact: 1stbuxtonbeavers@gmail.com