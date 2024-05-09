Beavers meet bellringers at Burbage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beavers from the 1st Buxton Group met Burbage Bellringers recently to learn a bit about church bells and why they are rung.

The Tower Captain explained how bells in the UK work and the boys were shown miniature models of a bell.

The Beavers were very attentive and excited to be taken into the ringing chamber to see the bells rung and have a chance to make a bell chime.

Perhaps when they are a wee bit older they'll be back to take up this unique tradition?

Anyone interested in learning, contact Sue on 07496302248.