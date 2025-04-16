An eggstra special Easter treat for pupils at Royal School for the Deaf Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children from Royal School for the Deaf Derby are going to have a cracking Easter after they were each given a chocolate egg on the last day of term.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at the school in Ashbourne Road were given the sweet treat from Boots the Chemist which made the generous donation of more than 100 Easter eggs.

The high street health and beauty retailer’s donation was part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local people and spreading joy where it’s most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the pupils at Royal School for the Deaf Derby, the egg-citing treats were a wonderful way to feel the warmth of community kindness.

Children from Royal School for the Deaf Derby with some of the eggs.

Head teacher Paul Burrows said: “We’re very grateful to Boots for their thoughtful donation; little moments like this make a big difference. The children were absolutely thrilled – everyone went home for the holiday with a smile.

“Our school is a charity and so any support from the business community is always very welcome. Many of our children have additional needs, as well as hearing loss, so they deserve all the treats and kindness the world can offer.

“Gestures like this don’t just provide a sweet surprise, they show our students that they are seen, valued and supported by the hearing world. That’s something very special.”

The school provides day and residential placements for deaf children from across the UK and is proudly bilingual – teaching children in both spoken and written English and British Sign Language.